LIMA Aug 19 Any downgrade of Peru's stock
exchange to "frontier market" status by index provider MSCI Inc
would likely trigger a capital outflow of $1.5 billion to $5
billion within three months, the head of Peru's bourse said on
Wednesday.
MSCI said last week that it was considering dropping Peru's
current "emerging market" classification because of low
liquidity. It said in a statement last week that
it is seeking input from investors on the potential change to
the higher-risk category and will make a decision by September
30.
"If they tell us we're a frontier market it will take us
between 7 and 10 years to become an emerging market again," the
president of Peru's stock exchange Christian Laub said at a
press conference.
"That's why the situation is serious; that's why we're
calling for action," Laub said.
A frontier market is a developing country that is generally
too small to be seen as an emerging market.
Laub said he hopes to meet with U.S.-based MSCI in New York
next week to propose specific steps Peru can take to boost
liquidity within two years in exchange for remaining an emerging
market.
The bourse has been discussing new policies with the finance
ministry, central bank, market regulator and business chamber,
said Laub.
Potential changes include facilitating short selling,
allowing automated trading and streamlining taxes with other
countries in the Pacific Alliance regional economic bloc, the
bourse said.
Lima's select stock index has dropped 12.4
percent since MSCI's announcement last Thursday. The less liquid
general index has slipped 8.28 percent.
Several mining companies are listed on Peru's bourse,
including Buenaventura , Southern Copper Corp
and Volcan.
Credicorp , Peru's biggest holding company,
also trades on the index.
MSCI has said countries like Morocco that have been moved to
the frontier index find it more advantageous to have a bigger
weighting in a smaller index.
Around $1.7 trillion of investor funds were benchmarked
against MSCI's emerging markets indexes as of June 2014 compared
with $14 billion against its frontier indexes.
