* Brazilian official tells Valor four projects on hold
* Strong Peruvian tribes' opposition risks delays in dams
* Highlights strength of social organizations in region
* Companies tell Valor that some projects were put off
Nov 30 Four out of five hydropower projects
being built in Peru by Brazilian companies are unlikely to take
off as pressure from indigenous tribes and social groups in the
Andean country mount, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico
reported on Wednesday.
Citing an unnamed Brazilian government official familiar
with the situation, Valor said state-controlled power holding
company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) and construction groups
Odebrecht, Andrade Gutierrez and Engevix have either given up
on the projects or suspended them indefinitely.
"Companies are letting go of the projects," Valor quoted
the official as saying. Odebrecht abandoned the Tambo 40 plan,
while the other three companies confirmed the suspension of the
Tambo 60, Mainique 1 and Paquitzapango projects, Valor said.
Odebrecht and Eletrobras did not immediately answer calls
seeking comment on the story. Efforts to reach representatives
of Engevix and Andrade Gutierrez were unsuccessful.
The situation underscores the strength of social movements
in countries like Peru, where several recent mining and energy
projects meant to help reduce poverty had only a small effect
in improving living standards for indigenous peoples.
The projects were expected to produce about 6,000 megawatts
of energy, Valor said.
The fifth project, known as Inambari and controlled by
Brazilian builder OAS, is in the development process and
seeking funding from Brazilian state-development bank BNDES,
Valor reported.
Brazil's government backed local companies to undertake
projects in Peru, partly in hopes that excess electricity
output could be sold to the country. Eletrobras has been
convincing investors that setting overseas operations in places
like Peru could help diversify revenues.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)