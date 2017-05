LIMA, March 17 The government of Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski authorized a 4.4 billion soles ($1.35 billion) increase to this year's budget to spend on recovery efforts amid heavy rains and flooding, according to a press release on Friday.

Government officials were expected to provide more details on new measures to address the weather impacts later on Friday. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj)