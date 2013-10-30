LIMA Oct 30 Peruvian precious metals miner
Buenaventura said on Wednesday that
its net income fell 65 percent to $65.1 million in the third
quarter from the same period a year earlier.
The company posted a 15 percent decline in net sales to
$335.3 million, a drop the miner attributed to lower mineral
prices.
A 28 percent decline in gold production at Yanacocha, a mine
in which Buenaventura owns a 43.65 percent stake, contributed to
a 41 percent dip in royalty income.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a financial indicator known as EBITDA, were down
37 percent to $237.7 million. The company credited a one-time
inventory write-down and "social responsibility expenses" at
Yanacocha for the decline.
Buenaventura is Peru's largest publicly traded mining
company.