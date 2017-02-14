Australian gold output slumps 8 pct in Q1 due to cyclone, rain
SYDNEY, May 28 Heavy rains and a cyclone led to an 8 percent, or six-tonne drop in Australian gold production in the first quarter, a survey released on Sunday showed.
LIMA Feb 14 The new chief executive of Peru's biggest precious metals miner, Buenaventura , said on Tuesday that he does not think the price of gold will trigger the mining industry to initiate new mining projects until it reaches at least $1,350 per ounce.
Victor Gobitz told Reuters that gold's recent rally combined with the company's rising production has bolstered Buenaventura's finances, which he described as "good" and on track to improve in 2017 after an investment spurt last year. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
SYDNEY, May 28 Heavy rains and a cyclone led to an 8 percent, or six-tonne drop in Australian gold production in the first quarter, a survey released on Sunday showed.
BEIJING, May 27 China needs to shift away from over-reliance on heavy industries, large-scale and careless expansion, and the depletion of the country's natural resources, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, according to state media.