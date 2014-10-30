(Adds details of reported results, comments from company
executive)
LIMA Oct 30 Peruvian precious metals miner
Buenaventura said on Thursday that its net
profit jumped 20 percent in the third quarter because of a
recent acquisition, beating market forecasts.
The company's reported income of $78.3 million, or 31 cents
a share, came in slightly above the estimate of a single analyst
of $69 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Two local analysts polled by Reuters last week said they
expected Buenaventura to post a third-quarter loss.
The miner's acquisition of Gold Field's 51-percent
stake in the Chucapaca gold project helped it boost its results,
Buenaventura's Vice President and Financial Manager Carlos
Galvez said by telephone.
The purchase forced the company to put the estimated value
of the proposed mine on its balance sheets as an asset, Galvez
added.
The strong results followed a similar rise in year-on-year
net profit in the second quarter, helping the company recover
from two previous straight quarterly losses.
In the first nine months of the year, Buenaventura's net
income fell 55 percent on the year to $85.3 million, the company
said in a statement.
Buenaventura's chief executive told Reuters last week that
he expects end-of-the-year net profit to come in positive after
last year's $288.4 million loss.
In the third quarter, the company's earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 15 percent
to $200.8 million, the company said.
Third-quarter net sales fell 8 percent on the year on lower
metal prices and a 5 percent slide in gold production, the
company said. Silver output was up 6 percent.
The company is Peru's biggest publicly-traded precious
metals miner.
(Reporting By Teresa Cespedes and Patricia Velez; Editing by
Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)