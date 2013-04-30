LIMA, April 30 Shares of Peru's top precious
metals miner Buenaventura dropped more than 5 percent in Lima on
Tuesday as gold prices slip and after the firm said its
first-quarter profit fell 51 percent.
Buenaventura reported on Monday that its
net income had shrunk to $102.7 million compared with the year
earlier period on weaker metals prices, higher costs and reduced
contributions from the Yanacocha and Cerro Verde mines it owns
parts of.
The company said on Friday that contract workers at one of
the company's main silver mine returned to work after striking
for ten days.
It did not say whether the strike affected output at its
Uchucchacua mine in central Peru of about 11 million ounces of
silver per year.
Buenaventura is the largest publicly traded mining company
in Peru.