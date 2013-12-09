LIMA Dec 9 Operations at Peru's Uchucchacua
silver mine resumed over the weekend after the government
ordered an end to a three-day strike, parent company
Buenaventura said on Monday.
Buenaventura , Peru's largest publicly
traded mining company, issued a statement saying "operations
were immediately reinitiated" on Saturday after the labor
ministry deemed the work stoppage illegal.
Metals production key to the Peruvian economy.
Workers at the Uchucchacua mine had been on strike since
Wednesday demanding the restitution of 12 workers who were fired
by Buenaventura.
Local labor union leader Segundino Romero said Uchucchacua
miners went back to work not because their demands had been met
but because the strike had been called off by the government.
"We have not reached a resolution to our demands, which
included reinstating the fired workers," Romero said.