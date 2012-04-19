* Gas from Block 88 reserved for domestic market
* Parts of area occupied by tribes in voluntary isolation
By Caroline Stauffer
LIMA, April 19 Peru will allow the Camisea
natural gas consortium to work in areas of the Amazon rain
forest that were previously off-limits, a decision that an
indigenous rights group criticized on Thursday.
A ruling from the ministry of energy and mines, the ministry
of culture and the agency that supervises environmentally
protected areas has given the consortium access to areas of the
Kugapakori-Nahua Reserve that overlap with one of its petroleum
concessions, known as Block 88.
It is part of a push by President Ollanta Humala to increase
output of the fuel and make it cheaply available in a
fast-growing economy for everything from cars to power plants to
ovens.
But DAR, a Peruvian environmental group, said bringing
Camisea workers into the area could endanger indigenous groups
living in voluntary isolation.
"They have immune systems that are not as strong as ours,
they need ample territory to find food and there is a cultural
vulnerability when they come into contact with westerners," said
Jimpson Davila of DAR, which in Spanish stands for law,
environment and natural resources.
The resolution for the $70 million expansion plan published
on the ministry of energy and mines website said that, after
several rounds of observations, the "objective of protecting
groups in voluntary isolation had been met."
The ruling was issued just two weeks after Humala's
government pressured the Camisea consortium to sell gas from
Block 88 exclusively on the local market rather than exporting
it abroad.
The Camisea consortium is led by Argentina's Pluspetrol and
also includes Repsol, Hunt Oil, SK, Algeria's Sonatrach and
Tecpetrol Argentina. Pluspetrol did not respond to requests for
comment on its plans.
Humala last month announced plans to start construction on a
$3 billion natural gas pipeline that will stretch from the
Camisea fields in the jungle to the country's southern Pacific
coast. That pipeline will also feed a planned petrochemicals
complex that would produce fertilizers and explosives and draw
investments of about $13 billion.
"They couldn't bring gas to the south without access to this
zone, now that they have access to the reserves they can build
the pipeline," said Davila.
The ruling has exposed tensions between Humala's campaign
pledges to lift energy output while at the same time protecting
indigenous rights and defusing social conflicts over natural
resources. More than 200 rural towns have organized to stop
mining or oil projects worth $50 billion that they fear will
cause pollution, hurt water supplies or take away ancestral
lands.
(Reporting By Caroline Stauffer; editing by Jim Marshall)