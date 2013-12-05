LIMA Dec 5 The central banks of Chile,
Colombia, and Peru are ready to face an "abrupt change" in
global economic conditions following the expected withdrawal of
monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve, Peru's central
bank said.
The three countries had adopted monetary and fiscal policies
that had strengthened their economies and would help shield them
if the Fed decides to start pulling back on its asset purchases,
the Peruvian central bank said in a report on Thursday.
"The accumulation of international reserves, a greater
exchange rate flexibility, a better fiscal position and better
handling of public debt" are the common aspects that could help
the three Andean nations - which have among the most open
economies in the region - withstand an eventual exit of capital
from emerging markets, the bank said.
Fed officials have been buying $85 billion in bonds each
month to keep borrowing costs low. Most economists do not expect
them to taper their purchases until March, although some
speculate they could move at their next meeting on Dec. 17-18.
Such a move would likely lead to capital withdrawal from
emerging markets, as investors bet on higher U.S. interest
rates.
