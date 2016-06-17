LIMA, June 17 Peru's central bank forecast quickening growth through 2017, when it expects the economy to expand 4.6 percent, but it forecast a slowdown to 4.2 percent in 2018, according to the bank's quarterly inflation report on Friday.

The bank also widened its view of the budget deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product for this year and 2.8 percent next year, largely in line with targets announced by the incoming government of president-elect Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.