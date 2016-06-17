(New throughout)
By Teresa Cespedes
LIMA, June 17 Peru's central bank chief Julio
Velarde said on Friday he would consider President-elect Pedro
Pablo Kuczynski's proposal that he head the monetary authority
for a third five-year term.
Velarde, widely-respected in Peru and abroad, has been the
president of the central bank since former president Alan Garcia
appointed him in 2006. Outgoing President Ollanta Humala
reappointed him in 2011.
Kuczynski has said he would like Velarde to stay on.
"I don't rule it out at all. What's more, I like the central
bank," Velarde told reporters at a presentation.
Velarde said he had not yet met with Kuczynski since the
former investment banker narrowly beat Keiko Fujimori, daughter
of imprisoned former president Alberto Fujimori, in Peru's
run-off presidential race earlier this month.
Velarde praised Kuczynski and his pick for finance minister
and said the economy would be in good hands after the president
elect takes office July 28.
"He'll be a top-rate president," Velarde said. "His resume
is probably one of the most outstanding of any president in the
region."
Kuczynski, 77, worked at the central bank in the 1960s and
has also been a World Bank economist, a Wall Street investment
banker, and prime minister of Peru. He has been the energy and
mines minister and finance minister and headed a bauxite mining
company in Guinea in the 1970s.
FISCAL DEFICIT TARGETS
Velarde said the central bank's growth outlook for coming
years might get a boost during Kuczynski's term. The bank on
Friday forecast an expansion of 4.0 percent this year and 4.6
percent in 2017 before an expected slowdown to 4.2 percent in
2018.
"The forecasts are a bit passive. The mix of measures in the
next government can change the outlook," Velarde said.
Kuczynski has proposed lower sales taxes, rebates for
companies that reinvest their earnings, and infrastructure
projects built through public-private partnerships. He wants to
bring growth to at least 5 percent per year, up from 3.3 percent
in 2015, despite slumping prices for Peru's mineral exports.
Velarde said the government of Humala, a former radical
military officer who governed moderately, had set fiscal targets
that were "too demanding, too recessive."
"Whoever would have won (the election) would have raised the
fiscal deficit," Velarde said.
Humala has proposed lowering the ceiling for this year's
fiscal deficit to 2 percent of gross domestic product from 3
percent.
Kuczynski had proposed running a 3 percent deficit but
tightened his target after credit rating agencies expressed
concern.
(Additional Reporting By Ursula Scollo, Writing By Mitra Taj;
Editing by Bernard Orr and Andrew Hay)