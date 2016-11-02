(Changes dateline to LIMA, was BUENOS AIRES)
LIMA Nov 2 Julio Velarde, the president of
Peru's central bank, said on Wednesday the direction of the
country's monetary policy will not change after the legislature
added three new members to the central bank's board.
The opposition-dominated legislature selected economists
Elmer Cuba and Jose Chlimper, along with engineer and politician
Rafael Rey, as new members of the central bank's board,
completing the group of seven officials led by Velarde.
Cuba and Chlimper supported unsuccessful presidential
candidate Keiko Fujimori in the presidential election held
earlier this year. Cuba led Fujimori's economic planning team,
while Chlimper is a spokesman and secretary for her political
party.
"If there is any question with respect to whether the
orientation of monetary policy could change, I think that
concern has absolutely no basis," Velarde, who has led the
central bank for ten years, told reporters.
"Ninety-nine percent of decisions are unanimous. I don't
think the bank's monetary policy will change at all," he said.
