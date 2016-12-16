UPDATE 2-Merkel's conservatives clinch victory in key state vote
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
LIMA Dec 16 Peru's central bank trimmed its estimate for 2017 economic growth in the Andean country to 4.3 percent from 4.5 percent in its last official forecast in September, according to its quarterly report published on Friday.
The central bank maintained its forecasts for a 4.0 percent expansion in 2016 and a 4.2 percent expansion in 2018. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
KIEV, May 14 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday he had several candidates in mind to replace Valeria Gontareva as central bank governor, but that it was too early to name them before the necessary political consultations had taken place.