2 days ago
CORRECTED-Peru fishing activity in June likely grew slower than in May-central bank
July 15, 2017 / 12:51 AM / 2 days ago

CORRECTED-Peru fishing activity in June likely grew slower than in May-central bank

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show that central bank referred to fishing activity and not economy)

LIMA, July 14 (Reuters) - Peru's fishing activity in June likely grew at a pace "slightly under" May's 280 percent expansion, but public investments have rebounded and should drive a 3.5 percent year-on-year economic expansion in the second half of 2017, the central bank said on Friday.

The bank's chief economist, Adrian Armas, added in a conference call with reporters that the bank's decision to cut the benchmark interest rate to 3.75 percent on Thursday reflects a "clearly expansive" monetary stance. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

