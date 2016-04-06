(Adds quote from central bank president, other comments)
LIMA, April 6 The president of Peru's central
bank, Julio Velarde, acknowledged on Wednesday that markets are
nervous ahead of presidential elections on Sunday, adding to
external volatility that has affected the country's currency and
stock market.
Peru's sol currency and stock market posted
bigger-than-usual losses following the rise of leftist
presidential contender Veronika Mendoza in an opinion poll
Friday.
"We see certain nervousness about elections," Velarde told
reporters. "Markets tend to overreact...there's a lot of
volatility in general," he said.
Velarde said that economic growth likely quickened
to expand by about 5 percent year-on-year in
February, when copper output surged 70 percent on new mining
projects.
Velarde added that the consumer price index will likely come
in "slightly" under 0.39 percent - a slower rise than in March.
(Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chris Reese and
Alistair Bell)