LIMA, Sept 16 Peru's central bank trimmed its view of next year's economic expansion to 4.5 percent from its 4.6 percent estimate in June, but left its forecast for 2016 growth unchanged at 4.0 percent in a quarterly report published Friday.

The central bank said it now expects a smaller rise in public investments in 2017, forecasting a 4.5 percent increase instead of 7.9 percent as the government aims to narrow the budget deficit to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product. (Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)