LIMA, Sept 16 Peru's central bank trimmed its
view of next year's economic expansion to 4.5 percent from its
4.6 percent estimate in June, but left its forecast for 2016
growth unchanged at 4.0 percent in a quarterly report published
Friday.
The central bank said it now expects a smaller rise in
public investments in 2017, forecasting a 4.5 percent increase
instead of 7.9 percent as the government aims to narrow the
budget deficit to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product.
(Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)