LIMA Oct 9 Peru's central bank held the
benchmark interest rate at 3.50 percent on
Thursday, as widely expected, saying that economic activity
remained weak though it showed some signs of recovery.
The bank, which had cut the rate by 25 basis points at its
last meeting, underscored that it was keeping its eye on
inflation projections and its variables and would consider
further easing measures if necessary.
September inflation of 0.16 percent brought the 12-month
figure to 2.74 percent, within the central bank's tolerance
range.
The current rate level is "compatible with an inflation
projection that stays within the target range in 2014 and that
converges towards 2.0 percent in 2015," the bank said.
It added that production activity data continued to
highlight a weak economic cycle, with gross domestic product
growth below the economy's potential, though with some signs of
recovery in September.
Peru, a top world exporter of copper, silver and gold,
posted a 1.65 percent economic expansion in the second quarter
from the same period in 2013 - the worst reading since the third
quarter of 2009.
Peru's Finance Minister, Alonso Segura, said earlier on
Thursday that a fall in mineral prices will prevent the economy
from growing much more than 3 percent this year.
The Andean country enjoyed growth rates that topped 6
percent in most of the past decade, when mineral prices were
higher and demand from China firmer.
Twelve out of 16 foreign and local economists surveyed by
Reuters earlier this week had forecast the central bank would
leave the key rate unchanged this month.
