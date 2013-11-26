LIMA Nov 26 Peru's monetary policy is "between
neutral and expansive," central bank president Julio Velarde
said on Tuesday.
The bank surprised the market earlier this month by cutting
the benchmark interest rate for the first time in
more than four years in a bid to spur economic growth and ward
off an extended slowdown.
"The bias is between neutral and expansive, it's not
restrictive," Velarde told reporters. "So if we were to make any
changes, they would be expansive ones.
"We have two instruments for that: reserve requirements and
the interest rate. It doesn't have to be month after month... we
expect the trend to be slightly expansive."
In monetary policy parlance, a neutral rate does not spur or
slow growth with all other factors being equal.
The bank has stressed that further rate cuts would not
necessarily follow November's surprising reduction to 4 percent
from 4.25 percent.
Peru, the world's third top exporter of copper and silver
and sixth biggest gold exporter, enjoys one of the region's
fastest growth rates.
But softer demand from China and weaker mineral prices have
curbed the economy's strong performance.
In line with recent comments from the central bank, Velarde
said the economy will likely expand below recent estimates of
5.5 percent growth this year, down from the 6.3 percent rate of
2012.
He added that November's consumer prices are expected to
have fallen 0.2 percent.
Consumer prices in Peru rose 0.04 percent in October,
pushing the annual rate slightly above the central bank's annual
1 percent to 3 percent target range, official data showed
earlier this month.