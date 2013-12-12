Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a new regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
LIMA Dec 12 Peru's Congress on Thursday approved three new directors to the central bank's seven-member board, setting aside the political bickering that had left the positions empty for two years.
The new members - Drago Kisic, Gustavo Yamada and Eduardo Francisco Gonzalez - all support orthodox economic policies and have been praised by Central Bank President Julio Velarde.
Kisic and Yamada are economists and Gonzalez was an agriculture minister during former president Alejandro Toledo's centrist administration.
In July, the Congress approved the same central bank choices but annulled the approvals as the legislation they were part of came under fire.
According to Peruvian law, Congress chooses three of the bank's board members while the president picks the other four.
President Ollanta Humala named three members shortly after taking office in 2011 and kept widely respected inflation-slayer Velarde on as president.
But Congress stalled and failed to complete the board, angering Velarde and embarrassing the government.
Three other directors served on an interim basis but Velarde said the lack of a full board hampered long-term policy making.
Humala's ruling party controls a majority of Congress through a fragile alliance with other parties.
JOHANNESBURG, March 28 Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is set to return to South Africa early on Tuesday after being ordered home from London by President Jacob Zuma, hours before a court hearing over the closure of accounts belonging to friends of the president.
OSLO, March 28 Schlumberger, the world's top oil services provider, has bought a stake in upstart rig operator Borr Drilling.