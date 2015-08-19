LIMA Aug 19 The president of Peru's central
bank said on Wednesday that he is increasingly fearful of the
impact an expected interest rate hike in the U.S. even though
the sol currency's daily losses against the dollar should ease
after the move.
"We really have growing fears with respect to the impact on
the withdrawal of monetary stimulus in the U.S.," Julio Velarde
told reporters while attending an event.
His comments follow the central bank's announcement last
week that it might raise the benchmark interest rate as early as
next month to counter currency-driven inflationary pressures.
The sol has slipped to fresh six-year lows
against the dollar every day over the past week despite central
bank interventions in the local spot market with about $400
million in dollar sales.
Velarde said the sol's recent losses were driven by
speculation.
"Currency pressures are more driven by people betting the
exchange rate will go up than because of actual capital flows,"
Velarde said.
Market volatility would likely continue until the Federal
Reserve raises rates, Velarde said. Afterward, "there should be
no reason for the exchange rate to rise further."
(Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by
Alan Crosby)