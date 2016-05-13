(Corrects last paragraph to remove reference to March as Armas
did not give forecast for March)
LIMA May 13 Peru's central bank said on Friday
that monetary policy was still expansive even though retreating
inflation expectations have pushed up the real interest rate
during its three-month pause on tightening.
The real interest rate rose to a nearly two-year high of 1
percent this month from 0.8 percent in February, still far from
the 2 percent rate that the bank considers neutral, said Adrian
Armas, the chief economist of the central bank.
"The real interest rate has been rising because inflation
expectation are falling ... it is still an expansive position on
monetary policy," Armas said on a conference call with
reporters.
Peru's central bank was the first of its regional peers to
start hiking interest rates last year to rein in inflation even
as economic growth was sluggish. It held the benchmark interest
rate steady at 4.25 percent for a third straight month on
Thursday after consumer prices were flat in April and market
forecasts for future inflation eased.
Armas added that year-on-year economic growth was likely 4.5
percent in the first quarter and this month's inflation rate
will likely be "well under" the 0.53 percent pace logged in May
2015.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Sandra Maler)