* Gov't hopes for agreement through direct negotiations
* Wage offers converging
LIMA Nov 15 Progress is being made in wage
talks between the Cerro Verde mine and striking workers, Peru's
regional government of Arequipa said on Tuesday, adding that it
would rather not intervene to settle the six-week-old dispute.
Cerro Verde, controlled by Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N),
entered talks with the union on Tuesday, the day regional
authorities had previously said they could step in to end the
impasse.
But the regional government now believes the dispute at the
mine that produces 2 percent of the world's copper can be
solved without government intervention, a possible sign leftist
President Ollanta Humala wants to stay out of the conflict.
"We have to give them the time they need for direct
negotiations," said Wilmer Mixcan, head of labor relations for
Arequipa. "We have hope because we've heard they are advancing
significantly."
As of Monday, union leaders said the company had offered a
4.5 percent raise for next year and a 4 percent increase for
the following two years while the union would accept an initial
6.5 percent raise followed by a 6 percent increase.
Previously the company had offered a 3 percent raise while
workers who laid down their tools on Sept. 29 had demanded 11
percent.
"We are going to continue with the meetings, the intention
is to complete the negotiations," said William Camacho, a union
leader during a break in the talks.
Cerro Verde is mining at two-thirds its normal daily rate
with staff who volunteered to work under strike conditions, and
analysts expect lower production in the fourth quarter of this
year. The mine produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010.
Freeport, which is also managing a two-month-old strike at
its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia, said last week it was
committed to continuing negotiations but has subsequently said
it has no further comment.
