LIMA Dec 18 Brazilian construction company
Odebrecht won the right to partner with Peru in building a $700
million irrigation project off Peru's northern coast, the
government's investment promotion agency said on Wednesday.
Odebrecht bid as part of a local consortium called Rio Santa
that includes Peru's biggest construction company, Grana y
Montero, a 26 percent stakeholder in the group.
The undertaking is the third construction phase of the
25-year-old Chavimochic agricultural project in the region of La
Libertad, which will supply water to an additional 63,000
hectares (243 square miles) of arid land and improve farming on
another 48,000 hectares.
The project will also bring water to local towns and
hydroelectric plants.
The Odebrecht consortium will finance $300 million of the
total investment, with the remaining costs covered by the
central and regional governments.
Once complete, Chavimochic will generate about $1.2 billion
per year in exports of products such as asparagus.
Peru, a global minerals producer eager to boost its
agricultural exports, has promoted mega irrigation projects as a
way of turning large swaths of idle coast land into productive
farms.
Six companies in total had bid on Chavimochic, which Peru
has described as the world's biggest irrigation project to be
developed through a public-private partnership.