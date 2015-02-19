LIMA Feb 19 Two Peruvian naval officers are on
trial on charges that they spied for Chile, Peru's defense
minister said on Thursday, chilling relations between the two
Andean countries that had been improving diplomatic ties.
Military courts are trying two officers and investigating a
third for allegedly spying for Chile, Defense Minister Pedro
Cateriano said, without offering details.
Confirmation of the spying "would be an incident of utmost
seriousness and would affect the bilateral relationship between
Peru and Chile," Cateriano said at a press conference.
"The government of President Humala has done all it can to
improve our relationship with Chile," Cateriano said.
Chile said it had not been officially notified by Peru of
the spying case and that ties between the neighbors were
strengthening.
Last year, a landmark international court ruling settled an
old maritime border dispute between the longtime rivals, raising
expectations in both countries of improved relations.
Chile is suspected of paying the men to gather information,
including on the fishing industry, according to local TV program
America TV, which first revealed the case on Wednesday.
Frequent trips abroad alerted military officials to the
men's activities and culminated in their arrest last year,
Cateriano said. The spying would have taken place during former
Peruvian President Alan Garcia's 2006 to 2011 government.
"We urge the military justice system to act swiftly and if
it finds them responsible to apply the maximum penalty,"
Cateriano said.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj and Ursula Scollo; Editing by David
Gregorio)