LIMA Feb 19 Two Peruvian naval officers face
treason charges on allegations that they spied for Chile, a case
that threatens to derail newly improved relations between the
two Andean countries, Peru said on Thursday.
Military courts in Peru are trying two officers and
investigating a third for allegedly spying for historic rival
Chile, Defense Minister Pedro Cateriano said.
President Ollanta Humala said confirmation of the spying
would be "very, very serious for bilateral relations between
Peru and Chile, which we have been strengthening."
"This cannot go away just like that," Humala told reporters
on the sidelines of an event.
Chile, a historic enemy of Peru and today its biggest Latin
American trade partner, said it had not been officially notified
by Lima of the spying case.
"At any rate, relations between Peru and Chile are going
through a period of strengthening," said Alvaro Elizalde,
spokesman for Chilean President Michelle Bachelet's government.
Last year, a landmark international court ruling settled an
old maritime border dispute between the neighboring countries,
raising expectations that their long history of distrust had
passed.
Chile's military is suspected of paying the men to gather
confidential information after recruiting them with agents
disguised as Italian businessmen, local broadcaster America TV
reported on Wednesday.
One of the men on trial was paid $200 for each report on
Peruvian fishing that he turned in, America TV reported.
Chile and Peru are both major exporters of fish and fishmeal
and have previously disputed the rights to productive waters in
the Pacific.
The two officers also sent emails with encrypted messages
that could have compromised national security, said Juan Ramos
Espinoza, the head of Peru's military courts.
Ramos said ongoing investigations have yet to determine if
higher-ranking officers were also involved in spying.
Frequent trips abroad alerted intelligence agents to the
men's activities and led to their arrest last year, Cateriano
said.
"We urge the military justice system to act swiftly and if
it finds them responsible to apply the maximum penalty,"
Cateriano said at a press conference.
Treason during peacetime carries a sentence of up to 25
years in Peru.
Former presidents Alejandro Toledo and Alan Garcia, an
outspoken critic of Humala, said they would meet with the
government late on Thursday to discuss the scandal.
