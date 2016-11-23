Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
BEIJING Nov 23 China's leading mining company Aluminium Corporation of China has reached a preliminary agreement with Peru's government to expand the Toromocho copper mine, China's biggest overseas copper project.
China's state industry supervisor SASAC, which announced the agreement in a statement on Wednesday, did not give details of the expansion plan for the Chinese-owned mine.
The mine began operation in 2013 and produced 31,407 tonnes of copper and 5,500 tonnes of zinc in the first quarter of this year, but has also faced problems concerning environmental contamination and strikes by workers demanding higher wages.
China's President Xi Jinping signed a series of other cooperation agreements with Peru during his visit last week.
(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)
MOSCOW, May 13 A consortium led by Russian Direct Investment Fund and including Chinese, Middle East and other investors said on Saturday it would invest over 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in a real estate development project in Moscow.