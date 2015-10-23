LIMA Oct 23 Peru's attorney general has
launched an investigation to determine whether the founder and
former head of an elite Catholic society sexually and physically
abused children and former members of the secretive group.
The two-month inquiry into Luis Fernando Figari follows the
publication of a book by an investigative journalist, in which
three unidentified former members of Sodalitium Christianae
Vitae accuse Figari of rape and molestation when they were boys.
Others, out of 30 interviewed for the book, describe being
brainwashed and physically abused.
Sodalitium said Figari lives in Rome and has denied all
accusations. Figari could not be located for comment.
But the organization said the accounts in the book were
plausible. "It pains and shames us that acts like that could
have been committed by Luis Fernando Figari," Sodalitium said.
"A corresponding investigation is being opened and if it is
found necessary to bring him here that will be done," Attorney
General Pablo Sanchez said.
The book by Pedro Salinas has shaken Peru, a deeply Catholic
country where Sodalitium was founded in 1971 before expanding in
Latin America, Italy and the United States.
It describes Sodalitium as a hermetic group that emphasizes
obedience and whose leader, Figari, was treated as a mystical
guru. Figari is not clergy but Sodalitium has pontifical
approval. Members include businessmen, writers and politicians
from Lima's upper classes.
The accusations against Figari come as Pope Francis has
promised to hold all sex abusers in the Church accountable.
But Salinas said no Church representative has contacted any
of the alleged victims even though they formally accused Figari
of sex abuse in Peru's Ecclesiastical Court in 2011.
Documents seen by Reuters show that three people requested a
canonical investigation into sexual abuse by Figari in 2011. One
said he was regularly sodomized by Figari when he was 15 years
old, before Mass.
Peru's Ecclesiastical Court said late Thursday the Vatican
was "acting" in response to the accusations. The Vatican could
not immediately be reached for comment Friday.
It is unclear if Figari, who retired as secretary general of
Sodalitium in 2010, can be charged and tried for alleged abuse
that took place decades ago.
The book has prompted revelations of similar experiences at
Sodalitium.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj, Edited by Rosalba O'Brien and Richard
Chang)