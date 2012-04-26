* Plan modeled on South Africa initiative
* Earth Summit in June to focus un sustainable development
LIMA, April 25 Peru became the latest developing
country to enact a domestic climate change initiative in the
absence of a binding global pact, adopting a resolution on
Thursday to lower carbon emissions in its fast-growing economy.
As one of the world's most geographically diverse places,
Peru said it is already feeling the effects of a changing
climate, such as melting tropical glaciers in the Andes and high
levels of solar radiation.
Record rainfall in the Amazon basin this year has wrecked
crops, spurring inflation and hurting specialty exports like
coffee. Lima, on the Pacific coast, is often regarded as the
world's driest capital next to Baghdad.
"If we don't do something we will have problems with water
supplies along the coasts, we know there will be more droughts,
more rains ... we are already seeing temperature changes," said
Mariano Felipe Soldan, head of the government's strategic
planning office.
Peru's long-term climate change plan aims to include more
renewable fuels in Peru's energy matrix, switch to a low-carbon
economy and curb illegal logging in the Amazon rain forest.
Peru's model is based on one developed by South Africa.
Similar plans are being implemented in Chile, Argentina,
Colombia and Brazil.
The local plans were formed in part because an ambitious
global agreement to limit greenhouse gas emissions has been
delayed by disagreements between the developed and developing
world.
Peru, which emits some 0.4 percent of the world's greenhouse
gas emissions, backed a goal set at last year's U.N. talks in
Durban, South Africa to forge a wider international climate
change deal by 2015 that would come into force by 2020.
But like many developing countries, Peru insists that any
future global agreements to reduce emissions preserve its right
to industrialize. It says big polluting countries should bear
the brunt of emissions cuts.
"Not all countries can be treated as equals, developing
economies must be taken into account by the international
community," said Vice Minister of Foreign Relations Jose Beraun.
The seemingly intractable issue of climate change has been
largely replaced by the less polarizing issue of sustainable
development at the U.N.'s next big conference on the
environment, the Earth Summit, in June.
(Reporting By Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Terry Wade and
Christopher Wilson)