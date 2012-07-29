LIMA The bodies of two U.S. climbers were located on Saturday after they apparently suffered a fall on the peak of Mount Palcaraju, high in Peru's Andes, local media reported.

The climbers, identified as Ben Horne, 32, and Gil Weiss, 29, had gone missing after starting their trek on July 11.

Palcaraju has an elevation of 20,000 feet (6,100 metres) and the climbers' yellow tent was found on Thursday at 16,700 feet (5,100 metres).

The bodies were spotted by helicopter but have not yet been recovered because of treacherous conditions.

Weiss, who lived in Boulder, Colorado, wrote on his Facebook page in June: "Bags are packed, psyche is high. Off to Peru for another season in the High Andes. Thanks to all the great people who helped make the last month of my life one for the record books."

He also wrote at the time in Spanish: "The world is my patio for recreation. Traveling light is the only way to fly!"

(Reporting By Terry Wade; Editing by Peter Cooney)