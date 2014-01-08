LIMA Jan 8 Peru, the world's top cocaine
producer, will destroy 75 percent of coca fields in a lawless
jungle area controlled by insurgents, marking the first
eradication effort in the rebel-held territory, an official said
on Wednesday.
Carmen Masias, the head of the anti-drug agency Devida, said
anti-narcotics police backed by military forces will uproot coca
plants - the key ingredient in cocaine - over 15,000 hectares
(37,000 acres) of the southeastern Amazonian region known as the
VRAEM.
The collection of river valleys is the most densely planted
coca-growing area in the world and the favored hideout of a
group of Shining Path rebels who got involved in the drug trade
after their leaders were captured in the 1990s.
With an estimated 200 to 500 members, the Shining Path no
longer represents a strategic threat to the state. But the
Maoist-inspired rebels have killed some 65 police and military
officers in recent years.
The government's VRAEM eradication goal accounts for half of
the 30,000 hectares of coca fields targeted for destruction in
all of Peru this year.
"It's an ambitious goal but not if we consider that the
VRAEM is where 54 percent of the coca in the country is," Masias
said in an interview with Reuters.
Coca grows three times more densely in the VRAEM than in
other parts of Peru.
The region is also home to the country's main natural gas
reserves, which President Ollanta Humala has vowed to fully tap
to meet soaring domestic demand for electricity.
An expansion of the country's main natural gas pipeline has
been delayed in part because of security concerns after the
Shining Path kidnapped - and later released unharmed - 36
pipeline workers in 2012.
Humala, a retired military officer who fought the Shining
Path as a major in the early '90s, has vowed to stamp out what
remains of the group by cutting off their main source of
financing - drug trafficking.
At the start of 2013 the government also said it would begin
eradication efforts in the VRAEM that year but ended up holding
off.
Masias said it was never an explicit goal, and that the
killing and capture of important Shining Path leaders last year
now makes wresting control of the area easier.
GOING AFTER NARCO-PLANES
The government will also redouble efforts to intercept the
growing number of small planes that fly cocaine from Peru to
other countries, Masias said.
Peru has already been conducting "non-lethal" aerial
interceptions together with its neighbor Brazil, considered the
world's second-biggest buyer of the drug and the main
destination for most Peruvian cocaine.
In the '90s, Peru - in coordination with the United States -
shot down airplanes that flew through known drug routes without
permission. But that tactic was abandoned after the military
killed a U.S. missionary and her child in 2001 by attacking the
aircraft they flew in.
The United States gave Peru $90 million last year for
anti-drug operations and will contribute a similar amount this
year and more in the future, Masias said.
In recent years, as eradication efforts in Colombia have cut
down on coca farming, Peru has overtaken its neighbor as the
world's biggest producer of coca and cocaine, according to the
United Nations and Washington.
Coca covered 60,400 hectares of Peru in 2012 - 20 percent
more than in neighboring Colombia, U.N. data shows.
But in 2013 Peru likely scaled back the amount of land
dedicated to growing coca by 10 to 15 percent countrywide,
Masias said. Expanding eradication efforts into the VRAEM will
be key to continuing that trend, she said.
The more than 3 billion soles ($1.07 billion) put toward
anti-poverty and alternative-crop programs in the VRAEM have not
changed much on the coca front, Masias said.
"Not a single hectare of coca has been reduced as a result.
In fact we're seeing more planted," she said. "Alternative
development does not work if there is no eradication."
Masias declined to say when eradication efforts in the VRAEM
would begin, but a source with the anti-narcotics police force
told Reuters they would likely kick off in August.
The eradication push comes during a year of regional
elections, which would make it "doubly difficult" as local
leaders will appeal to voters by opposing the plan, she said.
The increased military presence in the VRAEM and planned
construction of an airfield for anti-drug operations have
already upset many locals who grow coca for traditional use, or
who fear getting caught in the crossfire.
In October the military acknowledged it accidentally bombed
a village while pursuing members of the Shining Path - killing
one civilian and wounding four others in the process.
Masias said that regaining control of the region will
inevitably mean putting lives at risk.
"Clearly we will have to be very careful, but when these
operations are taken on you cannot back out," Masias said.
(Additional Reporting by Reuters TV; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)