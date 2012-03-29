By Teresa Cespedes
| LIMA, March 29
LIMA, March 29 Peru's Congress has all but
picked the names of three economists for the central bank's
board and may formally nominate in two weeks after a seven-month
delay, several lawmakers said on Thursday.
The three candidates would join three other directors who
were nominated by President Ollanta Humala in October to a
seven-member board led by respected inflation slayer Julio
Velarde.
The board is renewed every five years after presidential
elections. Velarde was reappointed by Humala unexpectedly in
July last year as the former military officer drifted right
after being elected as a moderate leftist in June.
The lag in naming the remaining three directors by Congress
reflects political divisions in Peru's fast-growing economy.
The three holdover directors from the previous government
remain in their posts on an interim basis and continue to cast
votes, allowing the seven-member board to continue to set
monetary policy.
"The names of the triplet are almost set, but basically we
just need the ruling coalition to make a decision," said an
influential lawmaker who declined to be named.
Francisco Gonzalez, who was agriculture minister under
former President Alejandro Toledo, is considered one of the most
likely picks.
"Francisco Gonzalez is confirmed because he would represent
Peru Posible (Toledo's party)," said another lawmaker from an
opposition party.
Other front runners include Bruno Seminario, an economics
professor at the private Universidad del Pacifico, and Miguel
Palomino, now a manager at a think tank, the Instituto Peruano
de Economia, and Luis Felipe Arizmendi, head the brokerage firm
GPI.
Further back in the running is Elmer Cuba, an economics
professor at Catholic University and managing partner of local
consultancy Macroconsult.
Humala's ruling Gana Peru coalition could name Jurgen
Schuldt as its candidate, one of the sources said.
Schuldt has a doctorate in economics from the University of
St. Gallen, Switzerland, and is a professor at the Universidad
del Pacifico.
Two names who are no longer in the running are Edward Moran,
a former vice economy minister, who was recently appointed
director of economic studies at the Latin American Reserve Fund
(FLAR), the sources said.
Veteran economy minister and former Central Bank President
Javier Silva Ruete, who said a few weeks ago he was invited by
three non-government political groups to stand as a candidate,
is also no longer in the running, the sources said.
The ruling coalition lost in January to two of his
left-leaning economists, Felix and Oscar Jimenez Dancourt, who
walked away from the government after ministerial changes showed
Humala turning to the right.
Humala appointed three academics to the central bank board
in October: Jose Gallardo, Luis Arias, Jaime Serida.
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)