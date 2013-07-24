LIMA, July 24 Peru's Congress on Wednesday
backtracked on long-awaited appointments of key officials,
including new central bank members, after thousands took to the
streets to protest the deal struck to push through some of the
picks.
Congress's vote to annul its approvals just a week after
naming three new directors to the central bank's seven-member
board came as its accompanying picks for new constitutional
court justices and a new human rights ombudsman came under fire.
The appointments were overdue by nearly two years because of
persistent political infighting in a fractured Congress - a
longstanding concern of investors and political observers of
Peru.
The central bank appointments had largely not been assailed,
but critics said the other choices, including a city
councilwoman under investigation for corruption to lead the
country's human rights agency, would politicize the
institutions.
President Ollanta Humala named three members to the central
bank board shortly after taking office in 2011 and kept
respected inflation slayer Julio Velarde on as central bank
president.
Three other directors have served on an interim basis while
Congress stalled in completing its constitutional mandate to
complete the bank's board, and will stay on for now.
Velarde has fiercely criticized Congress for its failure to
appoint central bank members and railed against lawmakers again
on Wednesday.
"The solution would be not to nominate anyone," Velarde told
reporters after Wednesday's vote to annul the appointments. "I
prefer no one is appointed if they will not be good people."
The political deal struck to fill the court and human rights
ombudsman positions was attacked after an audio was widely
broadcast in which lawmakers are heard divvying up the
appointments to different political parties.
Humala's ruling party controls a majority of Congress
through a delicate alliance with other parties.
At least 2,000 Peruvians rallied near Congress on Monday,
following a similar protest held last week. Both demonstrations
were organized mainly through social media and ended with police
firing tear gas at crowds.
Political leaders, including Humala, were quick to try to
distance themselves from the so-called "carve-up" of the
institutional appointments, but Humala's popularity appears to
have dropped at least partly because of it.
An Ipsos poll taken last week as the scandal was unfolding
showed Humala's approval rating has fallen to 33 percent - the
lowest so far during his two-year-old administration.
Congress plans to try to make new appointments in August
after a recess.