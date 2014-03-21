BRIEF-HALOGEN SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION BY SABA
* CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF ALL OF CO'S SHARES BY SABA & VECTOR CAPITAL, WITH AFFILIATES IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR ABOUT MAY 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA, March 21 A consortium formed by builders from Peru, Spain and Italy presented the sole bid for the construction of a $6.6 billion transportation line in Lima, state investment agency Proinversion said on Friday.
Three consortiums were qualified to bid in the auction, but only one did - Nuevo Metro de Lima.
The group is made up of Peruvian company Cosapi, Italian firms Impregilo, Ansaldo STS, and Ansaldo Breda and Spanish builders Iridium Concesiones de Infraestructura and Vialia Sociedad Gestora de Concesiones de Infraestructura. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj)
NEW YORK, April 24 Global equity markets rallied on Monday to send a gauge of world stock indexes to a record high, while the euro briefly jumped to a five-month peak against the U.S. dollar as the first round of an election in France went to the market's preferred candidate.