LIMA, March 21 Spanish construction company Corsan-Corviam and Brazilian companies Engevix and Enex won the right to build a $600 million hydroelectric plant in southern Peru, the government investment agency said on Thursday.

The 300-megawatt plant, called Molloco, will start operating in the Arequipa region by 2020, said Alfonso de Sas, a representative of Corsan-Corviam in Peru.

Corsan-Corviam led the consortium that won the government auction to build the project.

Peru, a major global mineral producer, will tender energy projects worth $2 billion in the first half of this year in a bid to feed growing electricity demand stemming from strong domestic growth and an expanding mining sector.

Peru's economy is expanding at one of the fastest rates in the region.