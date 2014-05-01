BRIEF-Parke Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.38
* Qtrly net interest income $9.3 million versus. $8.8 million Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2opdS70) Further company coverage:
LIMA, April 30 Peru awarded a $182.4 million contract for the construction and operation of a maritime port to a consortium of Brazilian and Spanish companies, the government said on Wednesday.
Consorcio Paracas beat out two other bidders on the project, including a local unit of APM Terminals, owned by the Maersk Group, state investment agency Proinversion said.
The winning consortium was formed by Spain's Servinoga and Brazilian companies Pattac Empreendimentos e Participacoes, Tucumán Engenharia e Empreendimentos and Fortesolo Servicios Integrados.
The terminal port near Peru's southern coastal city of Pisco, which the consortium will manage through a 30-year concession, is expected to speed up mineral shipments from the Andean country's southern mines.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Concerned shareholders of Eco Oro minerals - Anup Sangha, a shareholder of Eco Oro declared support for Courtenay Wolfe and new independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: