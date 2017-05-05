LIMA May 5 Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde copper mine in Peru were evaluating a new strike on Friday, a union spokesman said, if the company continues with what the union says is punishment of those who took part in a previous strike in March.

If the company insisted on its plan to suspend workers without pay, then the union would consider a new, indefinite strike, union undersecretary Zenon Mujica told Reuters. The union is also preparing legal protection against the measures, he said.

