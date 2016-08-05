LIMA Aug 5 Peru's centrist President Pedro
Pablo Kuczynski said in comments broadcast on Friday that the
country's shuttered polymetallic smelter La Oroya could process
copper concentrates with high levels of arsenic if reopened.
Smelting so-called dirty copper concentrates at La Oroya
might reduce costs for the nearby Chinese-owned Toromocho
deposit, which produces concentrates with arsenic content that
exceed limits for Chinese smelters.
Toromocho, operated by Chinalco Mining Corp International
, is about an hour's drive from the nearly 100-year-old
La Oroya smelter in central Peru that Kuczynski hopes to revive
to boost jobs and add value to the country's mineral exports.
While Kuczynski did not mention Toromocho by name, he told
broadcaster RPP that he was optimistic La Oroya would find a new
buyer because "next door we have one of the biggest copper mines
in the world and it's exporting dirt, or concentrates, to China
today when it could be processing its metals right here."
"What's more, since it's a mine with high arsenic content
... the (La Oroya) copper circuit could strip out the arsenic to
give it much more value," said Kuczysnki, a 77-year-old former
investment banker who took office last week.
Peru does not have limits on arsenic content for minerals
processed by smelters. It is unclear if processing concentrates
with high levels of arsenic, a toxic element often found with
copper ore, would require adjusting environmental rules.
Last month, Kuczynski proposed lowering air quality
standards to spur investments in smelters, though he later said
he would not relax environmental rules for La Oroya.
The town of La Oroya was ranked as one of the 10 most
polluted places in the world in a 2007 report by the
environmental group the Blacksmith Institute.
The former operator of the La Oroya smelter, Doe Run Peru,
owned by U.S.-based Renco Group Inc, halted operations in 2009
after it ran out of money to pay for concentrates and an
environmental cleanup.
Kuczynski wants Congress to extend the Aug. 27 date for the
liquidation of the smelter to give companies interested in
buying it more time.
Chinese smelters are now banned from using concentrates with
more than 0.5 percent arsenic content, but the copper industry
has been urging China to allow the blending of raw material
concentrate imports at port, which would allow for a cheaper but
more toxic supply.
Peru is on track to become the world's second biggest copper
supplier this year.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)