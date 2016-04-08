LIMA, April 8 Copper output from Freeport McMoRan Inc's Cerro Verde mine in Peru, one of the country's biggest, has been cut back during a 48-hour strike that started early on Friday, the labor union said.

Workers are protesting what they describe as the near disappearance of their profit-sharing bonus this year and had announced plans for the stoppage last week.

Nearly all of the mine's 1,600 unionized workers took part in the strike, said union leader Zenon Mujica, who added "it has partially affected production."

Cerro Verde, which is 53.6 percent-owned by Freeport, produced 41,873 tonnes of copper in February, up 180 percent from the same month in 2015 as the mine expanded operations.

The mine's management did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd controls 21 percent of Cerro Verde, and Peruvian miner Buenaventura owns 19.6 percent.

