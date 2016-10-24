LIMA Oct 24 Copper shipments from MMG Ltd's Las Bambas mine in Peru should resume in late October or early November after the government revived talks with Andean towns blocking transportation on local roads, the company said Monday.

Peruvian Vice President Martin Vizcarra traveled to the remote highland region of Apurimac during the weekend to meet with local leaders as their protests threatened to halt one of the world's biggest copper mines.

"The process of restoring calm in local communities and the re-opening of essential infrastructure is now underway," MMG said in a statement. "Concentrate trucking is expected to resume progressively in the coming days."

Towns in Apurimac had protested MMG's use of a communal road to transport its concentrates to port, which they said pollute their lands.

A protester was shot dead in clashes with police on Oct. 14, angering locals and derailing the government's plans to mediate the dispute.

Vizcarra said on Twitter the government was committed to expanding development in the region and ensuring the company fulfilled its responsibilities.

Las Bambas, which started operations late last year, produced 106,123 tonnes of copper in the third quarter.

The mine has driven economic growth in Peru as domestic demand remains weak and private investments continue to slump. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Bill Trott)