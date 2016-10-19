* Protesters demand a meeting with President Kuczynski
* The mine is no longer transporting minerals to port
* Police said crackdown on protesters was not authorized
LIMA, Oct 19 Protesters blocking a road to MMG
Ltd's copper mine in Peru turned away a delegation of
high-ranking government officials who hoped to restart talks on
Wednesday after a local man was shot dead in clashes with police
last week.
Residents from Andean towns demanded a meeting with
President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski as they mourned the 42-year-old
farmer whose coffin lay on a road leading to MMG's Las Bambas
mine, said Artemio Solano with the ombudsman's office.
"We're starting our trip back... unfortunately our request
for dialog was not reciprocated," Energy and Mines Minister
Gonzalo Tamayo, head of the negotiating team, said on local TV
channel Canal N.
Kuczynski said as a candidate that he would personally
travel to far-flung towns to resolve disputes over mining in the
world's third-biggest copper producer.
Kuczynski's office did not respond to requests for comment.
Protesters in Apurimac in Peru's southern Andes are angry
over pollution and noise from hundreds of trucks per day
carrying Las Bambas' copper concentrates over the unpaved road
near their homes, Solano said.
The company has suspended all transportation of minerals
from the mine since the man was killed Friday, said Solano and
local councilman Jose Antonio Lima.
MMG did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.
The company said after the clash on Friday that it was using an
alternate route to move its minerals to port.
Kuczynski, a centrist former investment banker who took
office July 28, said earlier this week that protesters' demands
were "legitimate" and that he would work to improve roads in the
region.
Unrest erupted on Friday when police tried to end a weeklong
protest by locals who had blocked and carved trenches into the
road to keep the company from using it.
Peru's Interior Ministry has said that two colonels ordered
the crackdown without permission three days before officials
were scheduled to meet with protesters.
Police and public prosecutors are investigating the shooting
of the man. Three protesters were also killed in clashes over
the mine last year.
"Unfortunately, trust has been lost," Antolin Chipani,
Challhuahuacho mayor, said on local broadcaster RPP. "We've
tried dialogue in the past but it's failed and only brought us
blood."
Peru's economy has been recovering this year on the back of
surging output from Las Bambas and other new mines as domestic
demand remains weak and private investments slump.
Las Bambas produced 35,000 tonnes of copper in August,
official data show.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino; Editing by Alan
Crosby)