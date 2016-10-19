* Protesters demand a meeting with President Kuczynski
* Las Bambas is no longer transporting minerals to port
* Police crackdown on protesters last week was not
authorized
LIMA, Oct 19 Peru's government failed to restart
talks with residents of remote Andean towns blocking a road to
one of the country's biggest copper mines on Wednesday, as
protesters demanded a meeting with President Pedro Pablo
Kuczynski.
Kuczynski, who took office July 28, said when he was a
candidate that he would travel to far-flung towns to personally
resolve disputes over mining in the world's third biggest copper
producer.
But Prime Minister Fernando Zavala said Kuczynski would not
travel to the highland region of Apurimac while residents
continued occupying a road leading to MMG Ltd's Las
Bambas mine.
"We're open to dialogue, what we can't have is dialogue
threatened by forceful actions," Zavala told a news conference.
A 42-year-old farmer was shot dead on Friday in clashes with
police who were trying to end a weeklong blockage of the road by
locals speaking in the indigenous language Quechua who say
trucks transporting copper concentrates from the Chinese-owned
mine are polluting their lands.
Peru's Interior Ministry has said two colonels ordered last
week's crackdown without authorization days before officials
were scheduled to meet with protesters.
Police and public prosecutors are investigating the
protester's death.
On Wednesday, protesters placed the dead protester's coffin
on the road as they refused to meet with the government's
negotiating team, demanding instead a visit from Kuczynski, said
Artemio Solano with the ombudsman's office.
Three protesters were also killed in clashes over Las Bambas
last year.
"Unfortunately, trust has been lost," Challhuahuacho Mayor
Antolin Chipani said on local broadcaster RPP. "We've tried
dialogue in the past but it's failed and only brought us blood."
The stalemate is a first test of the negotiating skills of
Kuczynski's three-month-old centrist government, which has
inherited scores of disputes over mining, oil drilling and land
rights in the Andes and Amazon.
The opposition-controlled Congress summoned members of
Kuczynski's cabinet for questioning on Wednesday, slamming their
inability to prevent the conflict's violent turn.
MMG said in a statement that production at Las Bambas
continued but that "logistics have been temporarily disrupted."
The company has suspended all transportation of minerals
from the mine since Friday, said Solano.
The mine had previously planned to use a pipeline instead of
a road to move its minerals to port.
Peru's economy has been recovering this year thanks to
surging output from Las Bambas and other new mines as domestic
demand remains weak.
Las Bambas produced 35,000 tonnes of copper in August,
official data show.
