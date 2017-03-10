LIMA, March 10 Workers at Peru's top copper mine, Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde, started an indefinite strike on Friday that halted output of about 40,000 tonnes of copper per month, the union said Friday.

The 1,300 workers in the union downed tools at 7:30 (12:30 GMT), said union leader Cesar Fernandez. Only some 300-400 employees at the mine do not belong to the union.

Representatives for Cerro Verde and Freeport did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting By Marco Aquino and Mitra Taj)