LIMA, March 20 A strike at Peru's top copper
mine, Cerro Verde, is set to end by government order on
Thursday, but workers said the stoppage would start right back
up on Friday if no deal over their demands is reached with
management.
Union Secretary General Zenon Mujica said that 11 days of
striking had not resolved the dispute. The workers want better
family health benefits and a bigger share of the mine's profits.
The mine is operating at 50 percent because the company has
found replacement workers, Mujica said. Cerro Verde is
controlled by Freeport-McMoRan.
"This first strike is ending on Thursday and we will
start a new one on Friday," Mujica said.
The union, which represents 1,300 workers, will meet on
Tuesday with the company and government officials to try to
negotiate a deal. "It's going to be hard because the company has
been quite intransigent," Mujica said.
Representatives of the company could not be immediately
reached for a comment.
Production at the mine, which generated nearly 500,000
tonnes of copper last year, has fallen by 50 percent since some
1,300 of about 1,650 workers joined the strike, Mujica said
earlier this month.
