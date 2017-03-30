(Adds reaction from company)
LIMA, March 30 Workers at Peru's biggest copper
mine, Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Cerro Verde, will resume
work on Friday after voting to end a nearly three-week strike
that had halved output, the union said on Thursday.
The union accepted the company's offer to improve family
healthcare benefits and pay workers their portion of the mine's
profits earlier than usual, union leader Jesus Revilla said.
Freeport said that it was pleased workers would return to
work on Friday.
The union has said that the strike had disrupted the mine's
output of some 40,000 tonnes of copper per month, though the
company said there was no material impact on production.
The announcement follows the end to a historic 43-day strike
at the world's biggest copper mine in neighboring Chile last
week.
It comes amid expectations that Freeport might soon resume
exports from its Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia.
Freeport owns a 53.56 percent stake in Cerro Verde. Sumitomo
Metal Mining Co Ltd has a 21 percent stake in the mine,
and Buenaventura 19.58 percent.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Bill
Rigby)