LIMA Jan 18 Peru is freezing Camargo Correa
SA's bank accounts as it investigates the Brazilian engineering
company for possible corruption, the attorney general's office
said late on Tuesday.
Authorities will also freeze the accounts of companies
linked to businessman Gonzalo Monteverde, who is suspected of
helping Brazilian construction companies distribute bribes in
Peru, the office added on Twitter.
Prosecutors said earlier this month that Camargo Correa
transferred $90,000 to an associate of former president
Alejandro Toledo, who governed Peru from 2001 to 2006 when the
company and others from Brazil received highway contracts.
Camargo Correa's local unit said in a statement that it had
not been officially notified that its accounts would be frozen
and that it would comment further "at the right time."
Monteverde, who could not be reached for comment, denied any
wrongdoing in interviews with local media earlier this month.
Toledo's office did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. Toledo has previously denied any involvement in bribes
and said this week that he was cooperating with authorities.
The attorney general's office has been investigating Camargo
Correa for more than a year. In recent weeks, it started
negotiating a plea deal with Brazilian builder Odebrecht.
Odebrecht acknowledged last month that it made $29 million
in corrupt payments to win public work contracts in Peru between
about 2005 and 2014, part of hundreds of millions in bribes it
distributed across Latin America.
Both companies were at the center of Brazil's biggest-ever
graft inquiry, known as "Operation Car Wash."
