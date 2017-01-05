LIMA Jan 5 Brazilian engineering conglomerate
Odebrecht SA has agreed to pay Peru an unspecified amount of
money and provide local prosecutors with details on bribes it
has distributed in the Andean country, the attorney general's
office said on Thursday.
The preliminary deal follows 11 hours of talks with the
family-owned company, the attorney general's office said on
Twitter. Prosecutors did not immediately respond to requests for
additional information.
On Monday, the attorney general's office said it was
demanding that Odebrecht deposit a "significant sum" of cash in
public coffers as a sign of goodwill before starting talks
toward a plea deal.
Late last month, Odebrecht acknowledged in a plea deal that
it signed in the United States that it had made $29 million in
corrupt payments to win contracts in Peru, part of hundreds of
millions in bribes it had made to local officials from Argentina
to Panama.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Bernadette Baum)