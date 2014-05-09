HSBC says former Diageo chief Walsh to leave its board
LONDON, April 21 HSBC said Paul Walsh, the former chief executive of drinks maker Diageo, is to step down from its board with immediate effect in order to focus on his other commitments.
(Adds details and context from earnings report)
LIMA May 8 Peru's biggest financial holding company, Credicorp, said on Thursday that its net profit grew 41 percent on rising interest income in the first quarter compared to the same period a year ago.
The company said in a statement that it earned a net 662 million soles ($238 million) as its loan portfolio rose 25.5 percent in the first quarter, when it bought a controlling stake in micro-financing unit MiBanco for $179.5 million.
Net interest income increased 20.4 percent in the first three months of 2014 on the year to 1.4 billion soles, the company said.
Credicorp controls Peru's biggest bank, Banco de Credito , and also owns a pension fund and an insurance company.
The company, which previously reported its earnings in dollars, said it adopted the local sol as its operational currency in January.
($1 = 2.783 soles)
(Reporting By Patricia Velez; Editing by Eric Walsh and Cynthia Osterman)
LONDON, April 21 HSBC said Paul Walsh, the former chief executive of drinks maker Diageo, is to step down from its board with immediate effect in order to focus on his other commitments.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses.