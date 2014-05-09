(Adds details and context from earnings report)

LIMA May 8 Peru's biggest financial holding company, Credicorp, said on Thursday that its net profit grew 41 percent on rising interest income in the first quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

The company said in a statement that it earned a net 662 million soles ($238 million) as its loan portfolio rose 25.5 percent in the first quarter, when it bought a controlling stake in micro-financing unit MiBanco for $179.5 million.

Net interest income increased 20.4 percent in the first three months of 2014 on the year to 1.4 billion soles, the company said.

Credicorp controls Peru's biggest bank, Banco de Credito , and also owns a pension fund and an insurance company.

The company, which previously reported its earnings in dollars, said it adopted the local sol as its operational currency in January.

($1 = 2.783 soles)

(Reporting By Patricia Velez; Editing by Eric Walsh and Cynthia Osterman)