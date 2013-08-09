LIMA Aug 8 Credicorp, Peru's largest financial holding company, said on Thursday its second-quarter net income dropped 68.3 percent to $54.5 million compared with the same period a year ago because of the slipping sol currency.

The company said its businesses denominated in soles contribute more than 87 percent of its net interest income and that the local currency's 7.5 percent slide in the second quarter distorted its reported earnings.

"Income generation remained strong when evaluated by currency, but reported results were affected by the translation losses associated with the devaluation of our local currency," the company said in a statement.

Net interest income expanded 11.9 percent to $440.8 million in the second quarter compared with the same period last year as total loans rose 11 percent to $21.4 billion, the firm said.

Credicorp controls Peru's largest bank, Banco de Credito , and also owns a pension fund and insurance company.

The sol currency made historic gains last year as investors sought better yields in emerging assets - a trend that has reversed in recent months partly on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon start winding down stimulus measures.

"Given that Credicorp is one of the few companies in the region that reports in U.S. Dollars, its results incorporate the impact of currency volatility at a level not seen in other businesses in the region," the firm said.