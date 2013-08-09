LIMA Aug 8 Credicorp, Peru's largest
financial holding company, said on Thursday its second-quarter
net income dropped 68.3 percent to $54.5 million compared with
the same period a year ago because of the slipping sol currency.
The company said its businesses denominated in soles
contribute more than 87 percent of its net interest income and
that the local currency's 7.5 percent slide in the second
quarter distorted its reported earnings.
"Income generation remained strong when evaluated by
currency, but reported results were affected by the translation
losses associated with the devaluation of our local currency,"
the company said in a statement.
Net interest income expanded 11.9 percent to $440.8 million
in the second quarter compared with the same period last year as
total loans rose 11 percent to $21.4 billion, the firm said.
Credicorp controls Peru's largest bank, Banco de Credito
, and also owns a pension fund and insurance company.
The sol currency made historic gains last year as
investors sought better yields in emerging assets - a trend that
has reversed in recent months partly on expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve may soon start winding down stimulus measures.
"Given that Credicorp is one of the few companies in the
region that reports in U.S. Dollars, its results incorporate the
impact of currency volatility at a level not seen in other
businesses in the region," the firm said.