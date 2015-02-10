LIMA Feb 9 Credicorp Ltd , Peru's biggest financial holding company, said on Monday its fourth-quarter net income rose 17 percent year over year to 495.6 million soles ($165.2 million), below market expectations.

Credicorp's net income for full-year 2014 was 2.388 billion soles - 55 percent more than in 2013, it said in a statement.

The average estimate of analysts was $206 million for the fourth quarter and $860 million for 2014, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said its results were affected by extraordinary costs related to its acquisition of local microfinancial lender Mibanco.

Credicorp also controls Peru's biggest bank, Banco de Credito, and a pension fund. ($1 = 3 soles)

