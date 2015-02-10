LIMA Feb 9 Credicorp Ltd ,
Peru's biggest financial holding company, said on Monday its
fourth-quarter net income rose 17 percent year over year to
495.6 million soles ($165.2 million), below market expectations.
Credicorp's net income for full-year 2014 was 2.388 billion
soles - 55 percent more than in 2013, it said in a statement.
The average estimate of analysts was $206 million for the
fourth quarter and $860 million for 2014, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said its results were affected by extraordinary
costs related to its acquisition of local microfinancial lender
Mibanco.
Credicorp also controls Peru's biggest bank, Banco de
Credito, and a pension fund.
($1 = 3 soles)
(Reporting by Mitra Taj)